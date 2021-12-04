11 Items That Will Make Your Friends Envious of Your Plants

Indoor or outdoor, whether jasmine vines, lilac bushes, or other outdoor plants, or air plants (really! ), succulents, or spider plants, healthy, bright plants contribute a lot to a home. Just because you didn’t inherit a green thumb doesn’t mean your plants have to suffer or take away from the beauty of your house.

And, let’s face it, we’re all guilty of it. Even the greenest of thumbs will find that job, kids, volunteering, and other obligations leave little time for plant maintenance. There are a variety of tools to keep your blossoms and greens bright, whether you have solely indoor plants or a top-notch outside garden.

11 Plants Goods You Can’t Live WithoutThanks to several clever products, even the most hopeless would-be gardener can produce and maintain plants that are the envy of friends, family, and neighbors. We’ve compiled a list of 11 of the greatest. Give them a shot, and your plants will bloom and shine like the best of them. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Vivosun Soil Tester, 3-in-1

My mother has a green thumb, which I did not inherit. I leave my plants panting for water if I don’t drown them. Even if you have a better sense of plant care than I do, the Vivosun 3-in-1 Soil Tester is essential. The pH range, moisture content, and relative light are all measured by this soil tester. All you have to do is insert the probes into the soil, turn on the moisture/pH/light switch, make sure the pointer on the dial swings, wait 10 minutes to read the level, and then remove the probe from the soil. Then wipe it down with a clean cloth. Prepare to be wowed by top-notch blooms.

Amazon has it for $9.99.

2. Winston Porter Window Box Planter with Self-Watering System

Whether you’re an over- or under-waterer like me, the Winston Porter Self Watering Window Box Planter is a must-have for your outdoor plants. First, it’s composed of HDPE plastic, which is strong and durable, and it looks excellent in black, espresso, graphite gray, or white. The sub-irrigation is the huge winner, as it virtually takes care of itself. It’s also available in three sizes, so pick the one that’s right for you. This is a condensed version of the information.