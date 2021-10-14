11 Healthy Dog Training Treats to Aid Your Puppy’s Command Learning

Food treats are a terrific method to reward and train your dog, and they’re usually the most practical and effective approach to change their behavior.

When your dog is learning new skills, it’s critical to keep them interested. Maintaining a high rate of reinforcement by rewarding them frequently can help keep their attention.

Treats can be good for a variety of reasons. Smaller goodies, which may be taken fast, keep the training session moving along and are, by definition, healthier for your dog’s waistline.

Soft goodies are also better than crunchy treats since they are easier and faster to eat, and they are also more fragrant.

The AKC adds, “Every dog has a hierarchy of rewards, and most of them would rank smelly products like cheese or bacon at the top.”

We’ll look at some healthy dog treat alternatives for teaching your puppy in this article.

1. Zuke’s Puppy Naturals Dog Treats for Training

A salmon and chickpea recipe is used to make this grain-free and gluten-free snack. The nutrient-dense treats provide adequate levels of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), which promote brain growth.

Click here to get from Amazon.

2. Puppy Chow Training Treats by Purina These bite-sized meaty delights are packed with actual salmon and other ingredients and are easy to break. They include DHA and are a wonderful source of protein for your puppy’s muscle growth.

Here’s where to get it at Walmart.

3. Training Treats from Pup-Peroni

This low-calorie reward (2.5 calories per treat) is perfect for little dogs.

Here’s where to get it at Walmart.

Finley’s Turkey Soft Training Bites are number four on the list.

These all-natural snacks are manufactured with healthful ingredients that are safe for dogs with sensitivities and allergies. The nutrient-dense snacks are free of fillers, byproducts, wheat, maize, and soy, and contain necessary, lean protein.

Here’s where to acquire it from Target.

5. Training Treats for Dingos

All dog breeds will enjoy these gluten-free bite-sized treats made from real beef and chicken. With only 3.2 calories per treat, they’re perfect for rewarding your dogs without overfeeding them.

Here’s where to get it at Walmart.

Train-Me, Crazy Dog Bacon Flavor! Treats Pork liver and other meats are used to make these low-fat snacks (including chicken, beef or bacon). They are wonderful treats for repetitive training because they are free of the preservatives BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene), BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole), and ethoxyquin.

Purchase from. This is a condensed version of the information.