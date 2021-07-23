10 Years Later, I Remember Amy Winehouse, My Best Friend

Amy Winehouse died 10 years ago on July 23, but her best friend still talks about her in the present tense, even when talking about how much she misses her.

Juliette Ashby, a singer-songwriter, tells This website, “She’s my best friend… my other sister.” “She may have been a worldwide celebrity, which she is, but she is just Amy to me, and I miss her in every way.

“To be honest, it seems like I’ve lost a limb from my body. The agony isn’t going away any time soon. Time does not heal. I suppose you just keep breathing and life goes on, even if you’ll never be the same.”

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning when she was barely 27 years old. Fans flocked to the streets surrounding her home in London’s bustling Camden neighborhood to pay their respects to a diva whose jazz-infused tones had enthralled a generation.

A-list celebrities lined up to pay public respects to her, and songs were even written in her honor.

But the tragedy hit Ashby especially hard, because Winehouse was not just a friend, but someone she had known since they were both four years old and attended Osidge Primary School in Southgate, north London.

“School was a fantastic experience for us. “We enjoyed every minute of it,” Ashby says, adding that “from the day I met her,” she recognized star qualities in Winehouse.

As children, the two would establish the rap combo Sweet & Sour, with Ashby’s singing and songwriting abilities.

Their common interests as children led to a shared home when they reached 18 and moved into an apartment in the north London suburbs, shortly after Winehouse signed a publishing deal.

“Those were the happiest days of our lives,” Ashby recalls. “With our other best friend Lauren [Gilbert] and my sister, Jessica [Ashby], we’re both cooking, writing, and performing music day and night.

“We were probably at our finest in that flat 215a in East Finchley. ‘Frank,’ Amy’s debut record, was in the works. I was recording and had just gotten my first writing gig in London for a TV show. It was a happy time. We were in a good mood and enjoying our lives.”

Winehouse made a living before being famous because their lives were so intertwined.