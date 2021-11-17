10 Ways To Wear A Scarf Around Your Neck This Winter To Stay Warm (And Fashionable).

A scarf can add a fashionable touch to any ensemble, but how you wear it can give your appearance a new dimension.

We’ll show you how to knot your scarf in a variety of ways so you can keep warm and stylish this winter.

The techniques outlined here work best with a basic long, rectangular scarf. Square scarves, on the other hand, can be used with both methods by folding the scarf into a rectangle shape.

1. Drape Basics

To use this absolutely no-effort method, wrap the scarf around your neck and hang both ends on either side.

This is an excellent technique to show off the entire design of scarves with unique or signature prints, such as a Burberry classic scarf.

Burberry sells the scarf.

2. Drape a scarf around the neck

Another low-maintenance style, this one involves wrapping one end of the scarf around the front of your neck and letting it dangle over your shoulder in addition to the steps above.

3. Drape towards the back

You could use technique 2 but add the other end of the scarf to the mix, letting both ends dangle down your back.

4. Tie in the front

Hang the scarf over your neck (as in procedure 1) and tie the two ends together in the front, allowing both ends to hang loosely.

5. The Most Basic Loop

Follow procedure 1 except make a full loop around your neck with one end of the scarf before letting it dangle on the same side.

6. Make a loop and tie it.

Loop the scarf around your neck (as in method 5) and tie both ends in a knot closer to your neck for a bit more jazzed-up look.

7. Make a loop

With this loop method, you may create a warm and inviting aesthetic. Place your scarf around your neck, folded in half (as in method no. 1). Place the scarf’s ends through the loophole created on the folded scarf’s other side. Place the loop as high as you’d like.

A long, somewhat chunkier scarf, such as a zig zag wool scarf from Missoni or a plush checkered scarf from Marcus Adler, can complete the ensemble.

The Missoni scarf is available at Bloomingdale’s, while the Marcus Adler scarf is available at Macy’s.

