10 Thanksgiving Food Tips We Learned From TV, From Meat Trifles to Hot Dogs in Kraft Singles

Thanksgiving is the ideal occasion for a television special in many ways. After all, it gives a program an opportunity to cram all of its characters into one room and put them in the high-stress situation of trying not to fight while preparing a huge feast.

As a result, most of the great American TV series have attempted a Thanksgiving episode over the years—and along the way, they’ve created some fantastic meals that we at home can only hope to. They’ve also had some complete disasters from which we can learn valuable lessons.

Here are the most important food-related lessons we’ve learned from great Thanksgiving episodes of Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Succession, and other shows.

DO: Make a strategy.

When it comes to Thanksgiving cooking, it’s all about getting the timings right, ensuring that everything gets started at the same time and is ready at the same time.

The best way to do this is to plan ahead of time so you know exactly what needs to go into the oven and when. This won’t make you so calm that you can dance your way through food prep like they did on Full House’s “The Miracle of Thanksgiving,” but it will make things go a lot more easily.

DO NOT: Roast the bird.

Burning the turkey is the cardinal sin of Thanksgiving, and it is extremely easy to commit. This was discovered by the Full House gang, as well as Kirsten Cohen in The OC episode “The Homecoming.” The problem is that a thoroughly cooked turkey must have an internal temperature of 165 degrees, but if you have a larger bird, the skin may burn before you reach that temperature. Fortunately, the solution is simple: if the chicken isn’t cooked when you anticipate it, wrap it in tin foil and cook it for a few minutes at a higher temperature.

DO NOT include meat in a trifle.

Every Thanksgiving, most of us eat the same dishes, which can be tedious.