10 Non-Traditional Christmas Songs for Those Who Want to Break Free.

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande may have just released their new Christmas tune, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” to get everyone in the holiday spirit, but they’re far from alone.

There are plenty of traditional hits such as “Last Christmas” by Wham!, “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues ft. Kirsty Maccoll, and “Holly Jolly Christmas” by Michael Bublé polluting the airwaves as we speak. The good news is that there are a lot of alternative Christmas songs from the last three decades that you could like.

If you wish to break with convention, the Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the top alternative Christmas music.

East 17’s “Stay Another Day” is number one on our list of alternative Christmas songs.

With their song “Stay Another Day,” British boyband East 17 reached the top of the charts in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland, and Sweden in November 1994. It officially became the Christmas Number 1 in the United Kingdom in 1994, defeating Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The pop ballad also charted in the top ten in a number of other countries, including Australia, France, and the Netherlands, and has swiftly established itself as a festive favorite around the world.

The Ivor Novello-winning song does not mention Christmas at all, but the music video for the tune will serve as a reminder of the holiday season.

Brian Harvey, Robbie Craig, Terry Coldwell, Tony Mortimer, John Hendy, and Blair Dreelan are seen in the film wearing white fur-trimmed parkas and black leather jackets as snow falls.

2. Taylor Swift’s “‘Tis The Damn Season”

“‘Tis The Damn Season,” from Taylor Swift’s Evermore, is the perfect tune to get you nostalgic this Christmas.

The song is about a young woman who returns to her hometown around the holidays and is reunited with her first love. Inevitably, still in love with each other, she wonders what would happen if she revisited their relationship, knowing that it will end after the holidays are over. This one will definitely strike you in the emotions.