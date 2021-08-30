10 Inspiring Stories About Dogs Saving People’s Lives

“A dog is the only thing on Earth that loves you more than he loves himself,” comedian Josh Billings famously quipped. That sentiment is never more evident than in a life-or-death situation. In the face of imminent danger, dogs repeatedly demonstrate loyalty, bravery, and intellect to protect their family members.

Dogs and humans have had a long association dating back millennia. Dogs are now the most prevalent terrestrial predators on the world, and they come in different shapes, sizes, and colors, thanks to millennia of selective breeding. Hundreds of movies and TV shows about our greatest buddy have been made, ranging from Josh Gad’s 2017 film A Dog’s Purpose to Wes Anderson’s stop-motion masterpiece Isle of Dogs. Both of these stories, as well as countless more, focus on the link that exists between a dog and its human companion, a bond that transcends both space and time. The movies do not exaggerate these ties. As you’ll see, your relationship with your dog has the potential to save your life.

Dogs have regularly rescued humans, whether they are elderly, blind, afraid, or hurt, in split-second actions, most of the time the person who rescued them. From automobile accidents and house fires to near-drownings and overseas conflict, countless humans owe their lives to their dogs, a neighbor’s dog, or even a four-legged stranger’s bravery and resolve. Stacker put together a list of ten touching examples of why dogs are truly humanity’s closest friend. The photographs of dogs that accompany the following stories are not usually of the dogs that are being described, but they do depict breeds that are comparable.

Peanut

Peanut, a dog that had suffered horrendous maltreatment before being placed into a loving home, went from being rescued to being a rescuer in 2017. Peanut’s frantic barking warned her owners to problems outside their Michigan house, according to People magazine at the time. They found a hypothermic 3-year-old kid near death after following her out in the cold: she had run away from her own terrible home. The traumatized girl reportedly muttered the word “doggie” when first responders arrived at the house.

Kelsey

In the same winter of 2017, a man slid in the snow and shattered his neck in the freezing Michigan woods. He was paralyzed and couldn't move.