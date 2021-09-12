10 Furniture Pieces Under $100 That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Space

When you discover how much it costs to furnish a house (or even an apartment! ), you know you’re a grownup. It’s not cheap to furnish your home with fashionable yet useful furniture, so we can understand if you choose the spartan do-I-even-live-here? look. look.

Still, now is as good a time as any to invest in some high-quality furniture that is, happily, affordable.

10 Furniture Pieces That Aren’t Expensive

Continue reading for a list of 10 reasonably priced furniture pieces that can instantly upgrade any area, ranging from Walmart.com to Arhaus and beyond.

Malta Reversible Sofa and Chaise with Ottoman is a reversible sofa and chaise with ottoman.

Wayfair is one of the best online destinations for affordable, high-end furniture, and the Malta Reversible Sofa and Chaise with Ottoman is an excellent example. Customers enjoy the hidden storage (in the ottoman!) and toss cushions that come with it, according to over 1,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Wayfair.com.

“Easy to install and pleasant to seat,” stated one Wayfair.com reviewer. I really like the throw pillows that came with it. The ottoman has a large quantity of storage space.”

Wayfair has it for $979.99.

Bench, Arlene

The beautifully made Arlene Bench is one-of-a-kind, yet it may be used almost anywhere—at the foot of the bed, in the foyer, or as additional seating in the kitchen or dining area. It has handcrafted elements and antique unfinished reclaimed teak wood that any Type-A person would enjoy.

“A wonderful bench!” remarked one LuluandGeorgia.com reviewer. The purity of the wood in its finest form, the beauty of simplicity.”

Purchase for $668 at Lulu and Georgia.

Deston Armchair (Wide)

For its lovely nautical stripe design and nailhead trim, Wayfair’s Deston 29.13-Inch Wide Armchair has a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,255 reviews.

You’ll also appreciate how comfortable and inviting it is, so grab a book and prepare to curl up. “These chairs look fantastic in our living room,” one Wayfair.com reviewer commented. They’re also quite comfortable! Fabric is lovely.”

Wayfair has it for $329.99.

Rustic Lift Top Coffee Table by Yaheetech

The Yaheetech Rustic Lift Top Coffee Table, one of Amazon.com’s highest-rated and best-selling furniture pieces, will instantly give your area the pricey facelift you’re looking for—without the price tag.

It has a 4.5-star rating, among other things. This is a condensed version of the information.