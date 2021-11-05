’10 Firemen Later,’ a video depicts the aftermath of a Costco air fryer exploding in a woman’s kitchen.

A woman revealed the aftermath of her Costco air fryer exploding while attempting to prepare a hashbrown.

The video was shared by Abbey Trbovich, who goes by the handle @abbeytrbovich12 on TikTok, and it instantly went viral. Since November 4, the video has received over 4.2 million views.

Trbovich pans the camera across her apartment in the footage, eventually stopping at a burnt kitchen stove and counter. A black and melted mass of plastic, practically indistinguishable, rests in the sink.

The footage also showed how badly their stove and the floor beneath it had been damaged. The on-screen text indicated that their air fryer from Costco had exploded inside their apartment.

“[Ten] firefighters and one hash brown later,” stated the video’s caption.

Trvovich’s video elicited 4,415 responses, with many questioning which air fryer she used and others accusing her of “not reading instructions.”

Others cautioned against putting an air fryer on top of a burner.

While the particular type of the air fryer is unknown, an online instruction booklet for a popularly purchased Costco air fryer advised customers to never lay their air fryer on combustible materials like tablecloths or drapes.

The air fryer’s instructions also cautions that it may heat the surface it sits on, and users should not use it “on or near a hot gas or electric burner, or in a heated oven,” according to the manual.

When the air fryer is placed on top of a stove, the residual heat from the stovetop can cause it to melt and catch fire.

Trbovich wrote in the comments that she accidently turned on the burner while the air fryer was on top. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire, but one commenter didn’t have the same luck.

One user said, “I did that…melted the whole thing,” referring to unintentionally turning on the cooktop while the air fryer was still on top. “However, I caught it before it caught fire. “Burns of the second degree.” Others claimed to be Trbovich’s neighbors in the comments, and several expressed displeasure that they had to vacate their flat with their pets in tow due to the error.

“Hello, neighbor,” one user said. “I had to carry both of my children.” This is a condensed version of the information.