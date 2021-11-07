10 Easy Ways to Create a Cozy Winter Den in Your Home

Autumn is the ideal season for making homes feel and look warm.

Don’t be surprised by the arrival of winter when the clocks change back on November 7.

These simple and inexpensive tips can help you prepare your home for the next cold months and pleasant nights in.

1. Make a big statement with your painting. Wall A deep, rich color can lend dimension to a room and warm up any corner. If you want to play it safe, choose a warm paint hue instead.

2. A Contemporary Fireplace

If you prefer spending time in your living area, a modern fireplace will certainly add to the ambiance.

There’s no need for a wood-burning fireplace when a modern, clean-burning fireplace, such as a flueless, electric, or gas fireplace, is available.

Also, if you have rooms in your house that get colder in the winter, consider investing in a personal heater.

3. Combine the old with the new

Vintage or antique pieces can be mixed in with ordinary modern furnishings to give your home design more character.

It’s not about throwing out the old and bringing in the new; it’s about striking a balance.

4. Take a Scandinavian approach.

Scandi-inspired interiors may be just the design influence you’ve been seeking for if you want a minimalist approach to home living.

To create a highly fashionable Scandi space where less is always more, start by mixing clean lines and simple shapes with touches of natural materials.

5. Candles, lamps, or fairy lights

During the long, dark winter days, soft lighting can make a place feel warm and pleasant.

Adding fairy lights to your home will brighten it and make it feel warm and inviting. For those challenging areas, use battery-operated fairy lights.

Candles, with their wonderful flickering glow, are also a relatively economical alternative for creating a magical environment.

To give any area a lived-in feel, place tealights in empty bowls for a mellow glow, and add scented candles with comforting winter fragrances like cinnamon, clove, or orange.

If fairy lights aren’t your style, you may create the same cozy ambience by scattering little candles around.

Warm Seasonal Colors, No. 6

Browns, reds, oranges, and dark yellows are examples of seasonal colors. This is a condensed version of the information.