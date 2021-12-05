10 Christmas Movies You Probably Forgot About—and Where to Watch Them

We’ve all got some movies that just don’t feel like Christmas without them. For some, It’s A Wonderful Life’s feel-good/feel-bad rollercoaster, Home Alone’s hyper-violence, and The Muppets’ confirmation that “it feels like Christmas” gets them in the Christmas spirit, while for others, the holidays do not truly begin until The Muppets confirm “it feels like Christmas.” The trouble with seeing the same movies year after year is that they might become monotonous. Sometimes you just want something different, something you would not have thought of as a Christmas film before.

Of course, everyone’s definition of what Christmas movies are varies from person to person, which explains why we have the “is Die Hard a Christmas movie” debate every year. For some, a general Christmassy feeling of festive cheer is required, while for others, a few snowflakes are all that is required to transform something into a holiday classic.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll use the most traditional definition of a Christmas movie. At least one scene in each of the films on this list takes place during the Christmas season. While not every film is full of tinsel, mistletoe, and Santa in his sleigh, and they may not all evoke strong Christmas feelings in viewers, they all have a place in your December rotation.

10 Christmas Movies You Didn’t Know Existed

The Return of Batman

Gotham isn’t exactly a location that conjures up images of holiday cheer, but Tim Burton capitalizes on the juxtaposition between Gotham’s gloom and the lightness of Christmas in his second Batman film. The entire picture takes place during the Christmas season, with Gotham covered in snow and the streets decorated with trees, lights, and sweet hues. A crucial story point is a tree-lighting event. Just don’t anticipate The Penguin’s heart to swell to three times its original size by the end…

HBO Max is where you can view it.

Die Hard 2: Everyone spends so much time debating whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie that no one considers that the sequel is just as festive. Terrorists take possession of an air traffic control tower on Christmas Eve in Die Hard 2 (which had the fantastic tagline “die harder”). This is a condensed version of the information.