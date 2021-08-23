10 Celebrities Who Have Had Breast Reduction Surgery

Kandi Burruss joined a growing list of celebrities who have undergone breast reduction surgery to alleviate the discomfort that comes with a larger bust when she spoke about it in a video last week.

The treatment, also known as reduction mammaplasty, “is a procedure performed to reduce extra fat, tissue, and skin from the breasts,” according to Mayo Clinic.

“If you have enormous breasts, you may want to consider breast reduction surgery to alleviate discomfort or obtain a breast size that is proportionate to your body.

“Breast reduction surgery may also help you feel better about yourself and improve your capacity to engage in physical activities.”

While the entertainment business has long been recognized for its stars undergoing a variety of augmentation procedures, a number of celebrities have also spoken out about their experiences that led to them lowering their breast size.

Rachel Bloom is a writer who lives in New York

Rachel Bloom took to Instagram earlier this month to publish before-and-after images of herself in a clinic, revealing to her followers that she, too, had undergone the surgical procedure.

“I did it!” the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star said in a lengthy caption. Prior to being pregnant, I had never desired a breast reduction. I was content with the state of my body. My dd/ddd boobs (size dependant on time of month) were irritating and sweaty (and yes, heavy) at times, but I was fortunate in that I never felt physically harmed by them.

“But then I became pregnant and went from a dd/ddd to a size G in no time. Then, after breastfeeding, their entire texture changed; they were very soft, which is something that pregnancy/breastfeeding causes that no one really mentions. So it felt like I had a pair of giant soft balls dragging down my chest at the conclusion of it all.”

