1 in 20 people with type 2 diabetes achieves remission, which is “higher than expected.”

According to a new study, about 5% of Type 2 diabetic patients in Scotland have achieved disease remission. Many of them did it without undergoing bariatric surgery or participating in clinical studies.

According to the researchers of a new study published Tuesday in PLOS Medicine, roughly 463 million individuals globally have been diagnosed with diabetes by 2019, with 90 to 95 percent of them having type 2 diabetes. In the United States, for example, the condition affects approximately 34 million people. By 2045, it is expected that the number of individuals living with diabetes would have climbed to 700 million.

People with type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, can go into remission. This indicates that the patient’s blood sugar levels are below the diabetes range, even if no diabetes medication is required.

Patients can achieve remission after bariatric surgery or participating in a research trial on very low calorie diets in some situations, according to a news release from the Public Library of Science (PLOS). However, the researchers emphasized that the number of persons with type 2 diabetes who achieve remission in the general population is still restricted.

The researchers conducted a cross-sectional investigation among persons with type 2 diabetes in Scotland for their research. They examined 162,316 patients over the age of 30 and discovered that 4.8 percent, or 7,710, were in remission. That’s around one in every 20 people in the survey.

They also identified the features of those who achieved remission, allowing researchers to know which groups are more likely to succeed and require additional assistance.

“People in remission of type 2 diabetes tended to be older, have a lower HbA1c at diagnosis, have never taken any glucose-lowering medication, have lost weight since the diagnosis of diabetes, and have had bariatric surgery, as compared to people who did not achieve remission,” the researchers wrote.

“According to our prevalence estimates, a sizable number of persons with type 2 diabetes achieve remission in routine clinical care outside of clinical trials or bariatric surgery settings. The immediate implications for practice are that these individuals should be identified and categorized accurately so that they can receive appropriate help and be followed up on to ensure that their diabetes management recommendations are followed.” According to the experts, those who have not yet been assigned diabetes medications are the best candidates to discuss remission and weight loss. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.