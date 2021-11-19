Zverev Advances to the Last Four of the ATP Finals, while Medvedev Beats Sinner.

After a straight sets win over Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday, Alexander Zverev set up a meeting with Novak Djokovic in the final four of the ATP Finals in Turin, while Daniil Medvedev beat local favourite Jannik Sinner 6-0, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6. (10-8).

Zverev, the world number three, advanced to the semi-finals behind already-qualified Medvedev, winning 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour, and will meet Djokovic for a position in the final on Saturday.

The 24-year-old blasted 22 wins and made only eight unforced errors, compared to 20 for Hurkacz, who was up against it after a poor first set.

“Mentally, it wasn’t easy because I knew I needed to win to advance to the semi-finals… I’m relieved to have finished in straight sets “Zverev explained.

After rushing to the first set in just 26 minutes with a dominant display of tennis, Zverev appeared to be on his way to qualifying quickly.

Hurkacz, the seventh seed, only earned nine points in the first set, as Zverev swept the first four games before serving out to establish an early lead.

Hurkacz, on the other hand, used his big serve to put the brakes on his opponent, racking up 10 aces in the second set to get a foothold in the match until surrendering his service in game nine, allowing Zverev to strike.

He made no mistakes by winning his serve and securing a weekend match against Djokovic.

Due to Zverev’s victory, the match between Medvedev and Sinner on Thursday evening was a dead rubber, with the Italian alternative being denied a chance to advance out of the Red Group before taking to the Pala Alpitour court.

Despite eventually succumbing to a close defeat after two and a half hours, he put on a display for his admirers in the grandstand, ending his first appearance in the Finals.

“I believe he would have had a chance to come here straight, rather than as an alternate, if the season had gone on a little longer,” Medvedev remarked.

“Hopefully, if I win next time, I’ll be able to make it a little bit shorter because I put on a show but I need to recover.”

Medvedev, the US Open champion, came out with a bit between his teeth, eager to put a stop to his match with world number 11 Sinner as quickly as as.

The first set was won in just 25 minutes by the Russian. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.