Zuma’s Graft Trial Restarts Online Without Crowd Support

Ex-president Jacob Zuma returned to court on Monday for the continuation of a long-running graft trial, testifying from prison as the proceedings unfolded online in an attempt to prevent repetition of the fatal turmoil that gripped South Africa after he was jailed in a separate case.

Security police erected a perimeter around the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where followers have previously assembled in boisterous displays of support.

After the neighborhood had become desolate, the restrictions were removed to allow street access.

Zuma, 79, is accused with 16 counts of fraud, bribery, and racketeering in connection with the acquisition of fighter jets, patrol boats, and other equipment from five European armaments companies in 1999, while he was the country’s deputy president.

He is accused of accepting payments from one of the companies, Thales, a French defense conglomerate that has been implicated with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma’s legal team fought to have the charges dropped, and the trial began in May after repeated postponements and delays.

Zuma, dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and red tie, made a virtual appearance from prison in the adjacent town of Estcourt, sitting in a black office chair in a white-walled room.

When he came in person for the opening in May, he declared his innocence. Thales has also entered a not-guilty plea.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of the South African Supreme Court on June 29 for ignoring graft investigators probing his term as president. On July 8, he was sentenced to prison.

South Africa soon descended into anarchy, with looting and rioting erupting in KwaZulu-Natal before moving to Johannesburg’s economic heartland, killing over 200 people.

According to consultancy Intellidex, the total bill might approach 50 billion rand ($3.4 billion).

The violence, which subsided over the weekend, was widely interpreted as a reaction to Zuma’s detention.

The trial will resume digitally to minimize more “disruption,” according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), however other court cases are being heard online as well due to the pandemic.

Zuma’s legal team, on the other hand, contends that the online format is unlawful and has requested that the trial be postponed.

Zuma’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, contended that Zuma was being denied the right to a “public trial in front of an ordinary court,” as well as the right to be physically present and consult with his defense team.

He called the turmoil “unexpected” and requested Judge Piet Koen to adjourn the case for “two or three weeks.”

That has been demanded by Zuma’s legal team. Brief News from Washington Newsday.