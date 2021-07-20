Zuma’s corruption trial will resume on August 10th.

A South African judge determined on Tuesday that Jacob Zuma’s long-running corruption trial will begin on August 10, despite the ex-request president’s for the case to be postponed due to the pandemic and recent violence.

Zuma, who is serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court in a separate case, can now celebrate his triumph.

Zuma appeared in court on Monday via video link from prison, where he was imprisoned on July 8 for ignoring a court order to appear before a corruption investigation.

South Africa descended into pandemonium after Zuma’s arrest, with looting and rioting erupting in Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal before moving to Johannesburg.

According to police, 215 people were killed, and the entire economic impact of the turmoil could reach 50 billion rand ($3.4 billion), according to consultancy Intellidex.

The violence, which diminished by the weekend, was largely interpreted as a reaction to Zuma’s detention.

When he was vice president in 1999, the 79-year-old was charged with 16 counts of fraud, graft, and racketeering in connection with the acquisition of fighter jets, patrol boats, and equipment from five European armaments corporations.

He is accused of accepting payments from one of the companies, Thales, a French defense conglomerate that has been implicated with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma and Thales have both entered not guilty pleas.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Piet Koen announced, “The trial has been extended to the 10th to the 13th of August.”

Zuma’s foundation praised the judgment right away, tweeting, “The Constitution has finally prevailed!”

“In the absence of an accused individual who is unable to confer with his counsel, there can be NO virtual criminal proceedings,” it stated.

The judge did, however, direct the parties in the dispute to provide reasons why the August hearing should not be held virtually.

Lawyers are urging Zuma to attend in person in court, claiming that virtual hearings deny him the right to a “public trial” and the opportunity to communicate with his defense team.

However, a lawyer for the state, Wim Trengove, had argued against a postponement on Monday, referring to Zuma’s plea as “Stalingrad: Season 27” in an apparent reference to the ex-legal leader’s strategy.

The high-profile case has been postponed multiple times over the past decade while Zuma, who has called the trial a “political witch hunt,” has sought to have the charges withdrawn.

Observers had feared that the hearing on Monday would revive tensions that had subsided over the weekend.

The situation, however, is different outside of the courtroom. Brief News from Washington Newsday.