Zuma’s corruption trial will resume on August 10th, according to the judge.

A South African judge determined on Tuesday that Jacob Zuma’s long-running corruption trial will begin on August 10, despite the ex-request president’s for the case to be postponed due to the pandemic and recent violence.

The order represents a success for Zuma’s legal team, who is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court in a separate case.

Zuma appeared in court on Monday via video link from prison, where he was imprisoned on July 8 for ignoring a court order to appear before a corruption investigation.

South Africa descended into pandemonium after Zuma’s arrest, with looting and rioting erupting in Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal before moving to Johannesburg.

According to police, 215 people were murdered, and the overall bill could reach 50 billion rand ($3.4 billion), according to consultancy Intellidex.

The turmoil, which abated by the weekend, was widely interpreted as a reaction to Zuma’s detention.

When he was vice president in 1999, the 79-year-old was charged with 16 counts of fraud, graft, and racketeering in connection with the acquisition of fighter jets, patrol boats, and equipment from five European armaments corporations.

He is accused of accepting payments from one of the companies, Thales, a French defense conglomerate that has been implicated with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma and Thales have both entered not guilty pleas.

Judge Piet Koen said, “The trial has been delayed to the 10th to the 13th of August.”

Zuma’s foundation praised the judgment right away, tweeting, “The Constitution has finally prevailed!”

“In the absence of an accused individual who is unable to confer with his counsel, there can be NO virtual criminal proceedings,” it stated.

Observers had feared that the hearing on Monday would revive tensions that had subsided over the weekend.

The environment outside the court, on the other hand, was quiet.

The charismatic ex-president belongs to the Zulu ethnic group, which is statistically dominant in the country.

He has a devoted following, particularly among members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), who portray him as a man of the people and a champion of the underprivileged.

The ex-president and his supporters have consistently denounced the investigation into his actions as politically motivated, warning that his imprisonment will cause unrest.

They dispute, however, that they are to blame for the latest upheaval.

The Gupta brothers, three brothers from a wealthy Indian business family, are at the center of the current corruption probe, which is separate from the arms trade trial.

During Zuma’s nine years in power, the family allegedly acquired rich government contracts and appointed ministers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.