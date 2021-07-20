Zuma’s corruption trial will resume on August 10th, according to the judge.

A South African judge determined on Tuesday that Jacob Zuma’s long-running corruption trial will begin on August 10, despite the ex-request president’s for the case to be postponed due to the pandemic and recent violence.

Judge Piet Koen said, “The trial has been delayed to the 10th to the 13th of August.”

Zuma appeared in court on Monday via video link from prison, where he is serving a sentence for contempt of court in a separate case.

Because of the turmoil and the Covid epidemic, his lawyers requested that the case be postponed for up to three weeks so that the trial could resume physically.

When he was vice president in 1999, the 79-year-old was charged with 16 counts of fraud, graft, and racketeering in connection with the acquisition of fighter jets, patrol boats, and equipment from five European armaments corporations.

He is accused of accepting payments from one of the companies, Thales, a French defense conglomerate that has been implicated with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma and Thales have both entered not guilty pleas.

His foundation praised the ruling right after, writing, “At long last, the Constitution has triumphed!”

“In the absence of an accused individual who is unable to confer with his counsel, there can be NO virtual criminal proceedings,” it stated.

Zuma, dubbed the “Teflon President,” started serving a 15-month contempt term on July 8.

He was arrested for refusing to testify before a panel investigating the looting of state funds during his nine-year president, as ordered by the Constitutional Court.