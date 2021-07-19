Zuma requests a postponement as the Graft Trial resumes online without the help of a crowd.

Jacob Zuma’s long-running corruption trial started Monday, with the ex-president appearing virtually from jail in an attempt to prevent more bloodshed in South Africa following his arrest in a separate case.

Because of the turmoil and the pandemic, Zuma’s lawyers are requesting that the case be postponed for up to three weeks so that the trial can resume physically in court.

Judge Piet Koen delayed the hearing and said he will rule on Zuma’s legal team’s arguments on Tuesday at 0800 GMT.

Security was tight around the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where loyalists have gathered in the past, but only a few supporters showed up Monday.

Zuma, 79, is accused with 16 counts of fraud, bribery, and racketeering in connection with the acquisition of fighter jets, patrol boats, and other equipment from five European armaments companies in 1999, while he was the country’s deputy president.

He is accused of accepting payments from one of the companies, Thales, a French defense conglomerate that has been implicated with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma’s legal team fought to have the charges dropped, and the trial began in May after repeated postponements and delays.

Zuma, dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and red tie, made a virtual appearance from prison in the adjacent town of Estcourt, sitting in a black office chair in a white-walled room.

When he came in person for the opening in May, he declared his innocence. Thales has also entered a not-guilty plea.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of the South African Supreme Court on June 29 for ignoring graft investigators probing his term as president. On July 8, he was sentenced to prison.

South Africa was soon thrown into chaos, with looting and riots erupting in KwaZulu-Natal before moving to Johannesburg’s economic hub, killing over 200 people.

According to consultancy Intellidex, the total bill might approach 50 billion rand ($3.4 billion).

The turmoil, which abated by the weekend, was widely interpreted as a reaction to Zuma’s detention.

The trial was resumed digitally to avoid more “disruption,” according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), however other court cases are being heard online as well due to the pandemic.

Zuma’s legal team, on the other hand, claims the online format is unlawful and has requested that the trial be postponed.

Zuma’s counsel, Dali Mpofu, contended that Zuma was being denied his right to a “public trial before an ordinary judge.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.