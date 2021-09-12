Zimbabwe pays its debts in order to change its reputation as a debtor country.

Zimbabwe is making payments to big creditors to clean up its balance sheet and reputation after 20 years of not paying its obligations.

The government expects that even if the sums are little, they will help to create goodwill toward Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube, said last month via video conference that the country has paid its first payments to the Paris Club in two decades.

“We have started paying them because we want to be known as good debtors rather than bad debtors as a country,” Ncube added.

In addition to making its first payments in two decades to the Paris Club’s 17 members, he claimed Zimbabwe was also paying off its debts to multilateral lenders.

“We have started making token payments to the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the European Investment Bank,” Ncube explained.

It will take a massive effort to clear Zimbabwe’s debts or merely catch up on payments.

Zimbabwe owes foreign lenders $11 billion, which is roughly 71 percent of the country’s GDP. Payments in arrears account for $6.5 billion of the total.

To get its debt payments under control, Ncube said the government will require a “sponsor.”

It was unclear exactly what he meant, but he stated that the goal was to “really attack those arrears with the World Bank and the African Development Bank, the preferred creditors.”

He stated, “We are working hard on that.”

When Zimbabwe’s economy collapsed 20 years ago under then-President Robert Mugabe, the country defaulted on its loans.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who ascended to power following a coup in 2017, seeks to repair connections with Europe and the United States, which were largely severed due to Mugabe’s election rigging and human rights violations.

AFP quoted economist Persistence Gwanyanya as saying, “The government seeks to re-engage with the international community in Europe and the United States.” “These are positive steps that will persuade the rest of the world that we mean what we say,” says the president.

It may take a lot of persuasion to persuade the West.

Mnangagwa, who was once Mugabe’s top deputy, is one of the senior government figures barred from traveling to the United States or banking in Europe.

Western governments froze his assets in protest of human rights crimes, and have shown little interest in easing the restrictions so far.

Britain imposed fresh sanctions on a Zimbabwean official in July for illegally redeeming government bills for ten times their face value. Brief News from Washington Newsday.