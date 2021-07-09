Zeng Yuqun: Who Is He? Elon Musk’s battery partner has surpassed Alibaba’s Jack Ma in wealth.

In terms of net worth, Zeng Yuqun, the creator of one of the world’s largest electric-vehicle battery manufacturers and a key supplier to Elon Musk’s Tesla, has surpassed Alibaba’s Jack Ma.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Chinese entrepreneur’s net worth increased to $49.5 billion recently as shares of his company, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), rose.

According to the site, this means he has surpassed Ma, the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, who has a net worth of $48.1 billion.

Zeng came in 19th place on Forbes’ China Rich List for 2020 and 52nd place on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List for 2021. According to the South China Morning Post, he overtook business titan Li Ka-shing as Hong Kong’s wealthiest person in May, with a real-time net worth of $34.5 billion.

Zeng became one of Asia’s five wealthiest persons as a result of his recent growth in net worth, a first for the CATL chairman. The shift, according to experts, is the latest example of Chinese entrepreneurs making huge sums in the clean-energy business.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Hao Gao, head of Tsinghua University’s NIFR Global Family Business Research Center, said, “The billionaire list used to be dominated by real estate tycoons and then tech entrepreneurs, and now we are seeing more from the new energy industry.”

According to Bloomberg, CATL had sales of 50.3 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) in 2020. CATL’s stock has increased by more than 20 times since it was floated on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2017, and is up 59 percent so far this year.

As China leads the market for electric vehicle sales, investors are supporting firms like CATL. Officials in the country also established a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060, according to the publication.

Zeng is from Ningde, Fujian Province, China, and holds a doctorate from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Physics. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he worked for a state-owned shipbuilding company in Fujian before launching his battery company.

CATL, which Zeng founded in 2011, has grown to become the world’s largest maker of rechargeable cells for plug-in automobiles in less than a decade. CATL also serves EV manufacturers such as BMW, Volkswagen, and Geely, in addition to Tesla.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Zeng stated that he and Musk routinely communicate about technological and business issues.

He stated of him, "We're getting along great and he's a fun guy."