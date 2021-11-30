Zemmour, a far-right French commentator, is expected to announce a presidential run.

According to his crew, French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour will announce his candidacy for president in next year’s election on Tuesday, adding yet another vehemently anti-immigrant contender to the field of opponents vying to remove President Emmanuel Macron.

The 63-year-old man known as “France’s Trump” made a stunning entry into politics in September when he embarked on a statewide book tour that doubled as campaigning.

Though Zemmour has hinted at his goals before, the official statement will indicate that he believes he has the funds and support to unseat Macron and outshine veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the election next April.

Before Zemmour appears on TF1 television, a member of his entourage told AFP on Monday that “a message to the French will be published on our social networks” at around noon on Tuesday.

Several members of his inner circle began using the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat in their tweets (Zemmour candidate).

He’ll conduct his first formal campaign meeting in Paris on Sunday morning; anti-fascists and unions have already committed to hold a “silent Zemmour” rally in the French capital at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).

Zemmour is hoping that his extreme pitch to voters on reducing immigration and Islam in France would appeal to conservatives in a country riven by racial and religious conflicts. He is acid-tongued, fiery, and has two hate speech convictions.

He is one of France’s most well-known and divisive critics, having earned his career by warning of the country’s “colonisation” by Muslims, whose faith he considers “incompatible” with French ideals.

He’s also popularized “the big replacement idea,” a conspiracy theory promoted by white racists that claims native Europeans are being purposefully replaced by immigration from Africa and the Middle East.

In his recent book, “France Has Not Said Its Final Word,” he said, “The Great Replacement is neither a myth nor a conspiracy, but a persistent process.”

According to a recent poll, the majority of French citizens (61 percent) believe it will happen.

In September and October, opinion polls showed Zemmour’s popularity skyrocketing, briefly making him the most popular competitor to Macron, but his popularity looks to have waned in the last month.

According to research from the Ifop organization published in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday, Zemmour came in third in the first round of voting with 14-15 percent, down 2-3 points from the beginning of November.

