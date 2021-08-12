Zambia’s History: From “Africa’s Gandhi” to Human Rights Crisis

The following are significant dates in Zambia’s post-independence history, which will be decided on Thursday after a contentious presidential election campaign:

On October 24, 1964, the country known as Northern Rhodesia under British colonial administration becomes an independent Commonwealth state.

Kenneth Kaunda, the leader of the largest nationalist party and dubbed “Africa’s Gandhi” for his nonviolent crusade, is elected president for the first time.

He has ruled under a single-party system for 27 years and has hosted many activists fighting repressive and colonial governments, notably the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa and Zimbabwean exiles such as Robert Mugabe.

In 1986, widespread starvation in the northern copper belt region provokes protests, and Zambia cuts ties with the International Monetary Fund the next year.

It takes austerity measures in 1989, when it is in terrible economic circumstances. A year later, riots fueled by economic distress claim the lives of 45 people.

After a referendum, multi-party democracy is adopted in 1990.

Frederick Chiluba and his Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) won the first multi-party elections a year later, bringing Kaunda’s reign to an end.

Chiluba begins a privatization scheme including 250 state-owned businesses.

In a contentious election in 1996, he receives a new mandate after a constitutional amendment prevents Kaunda from running again.

After failing to modify the constitution in a quest for a third term, Chiluba claims he would not run in the next presidential election, despite popular pressure in 2001.

In 2002, Chiluba’s chosen successor, Levy Mwanawasa, is sworn in as president after barely winning a referendum clouded by allegations of fraud. In 2006, he wins a second term, but he dies two years later.

Vice President Rupiah Banda takes over and defeats Michael Sata of the Patriotic Front (PF) in a close election in 2011, stained by intermittent violence in Lusaka and mining towns.

The opposition accuses charismatic Sata, called “King Cobra,” of atrocities, while former admirers claim he broke his promises.

Sata died in 2014, and interim President Edgar Lungu of the PF was inaugurated in in January 2015, promising to reconcile the country and rebuild the economy.

After a tumultuous campaign that featured conflicts between the top two parties, Lungu barely wins the presidency in August 2016 over primary competitor Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

After a month, the constitutional court dismisses Hichilema’s claim of fraud, and Lungu is re-elected president.

It later rules that Lungu can run for re-election in August, despite opposition claims that he will not. Brief News from Washington Newsday.