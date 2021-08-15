Zambian Opposition Candidate Takes Lead In Crunch Vote Before Final Result

As the last votes were counted on Sunday, business mogul Hakainde Hichilema appeared to be on the approach of winning a tight presidential election in Zambia’s debt-ridden but copper-rich country.

With 128 of 156 seats reporting, official results showed Hichilema with 2,324,847 votes, or 82 percent of the ballots counted thus far, ahead of Lungu with 1,464,681 votes.

At the very least, the final results should be ready by Monday morning.

Hichilema, 59, is running for President for the sixth time, and the third time he will oppose President Edgar Lungu, 64.

Lungu, who has been in power for six years, has faced growing public discontent over rising living costs and persecution of opposition in the country.

Hichilema was sponsored by eleven opposition factions in Thursday’s election under the banner of the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

Before a winner is declared, the incumbent has called foul, claiming that the election was neither free nor fair because of allegations of violence in places where Hichilema has traditionally held sway.

In a statement made through the president’s office, he claimed that his party’s polling workers were attacked and chased from polling stations.

Security forces dispersed massive crowds of happy UPND members reveling in the capital Lusaka on Sunday, according to AFP photos.

Hichilema, also known by his initials ‘HH’ or Bally (slang for father), issued a call for peace on Sunday.

He wrote, “With victory in sight, I’d like to warn our members and supporters to be calm.”

“We voted for change to make Zambia a better place free of violence and discrimination.”

“As the change we voted for, let us embrace the spirit of Ubuntu (humanity) to love and live together happily.”

Later, he tweeted a photo of a silhouette of his outstretched hand with the words “change is here” placed on a background.

Hichilema also posted a photo of himself and former president Rupiah Banda, stating that they had just ended a meeting at Banda’s residence.

“We discussed a wide range of issues concerning the well-being of our people. “We are committed to keeping a unified and vibrant Zambia for all,” he said on Twitter.

Because the turnout was slightly higher than 70%, analysts believe the vote was a referendum against Lungu’s rule.

Hichilema’s followers criticized Lungu’s “unsubstantiated” allegations and urged him to concede on Sunday.

"For once, we implore you (Lungu) to be a statesman and yield to your brother Hakainde without delay.