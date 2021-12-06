Yusaku Maezawa is a brash Japanese billionaire who is fascinated by space.

Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese millionaire who is set to launch to the International Space Station this week, is an outspoken space enthusiast who has made headlines for his lavish spending on modern art.

According to business magazine Forbes, the 46-year-old tycoon is the founder of Japan’s largest online fashion mall and the country’s 30th richest person.

With over 10 million people following his Twitter account, @yousuck2020, which is a pun on his first name, he is far from the stereotypical picture of a staid Japanese businessman.

He’s also a huge spender, especially when it comes to his two great loves: modern art and space exploration.

He made headlines in 2017 when he paid $110.5 million for Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 painting “Untitled,” a skull-like head painted on a large canvas using oil-stick, acrylic, and spray paint.

Maezawa says he is just a “average collector” who buys artworks “just because they are beautiful,” despite the record price.

Maezawa will become the first space tourist to visit the International Space Station with Russia’s space agency Roscosmos since Canadian Guy Laliberte, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, did so in 2009.

On the 12-day voyage, he will be accompanied by Yozo Hirano, a film producer who will capture the journey for Maezawa’s YouTube channel, which has 754,000 members.

It’s unclear how much Maezawa spent on his future space excursion because the expense has been kept a secret, although comparable trips have cost millions of dollars.

However, the expenditure is unlikely to make a significant dent in Maezawa’s estimated $1.9 billion net worth, which he has amassed through his company Zozo, formerly known as Start Today, which owns the enormously popular ZOZOTOWN online fashion site.

Maezawa landed in Kazakhstan in November for space training and has stated that he is “neither terrified or concerned” about the journey.

He’s been asking questions and requesting ideas for things he should do in space, such as: “When you fart in space, do you travel forward? When you play Pok, what happens? GO in space, mon?” Maezawa’s adventures are frequently the subject of gossip magazines in Japan, with a special focus on his love life rather than his space exploits.

Maezawa’s trip to the International Space Station won’t be his last, as the businessman has reserved an entire SpaceX rocket for a tour around the Moon in 2023 at the earliest.

Maezawa's trip to the International Space Station won't be his last, as the businessman has reserved an entire SpaceX rocket for a tour around the Moon in 2023 at the earliest.

Maezawa had originally stated that he planned to ask six to eight performers to accompany him on the tour.