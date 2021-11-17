Yunior Garcia, a Cuban dissident, has fled to Spain after a failed demonstration.

Yunior Garcia, a Cuban actor, dramatist, and dissident, is currently in Spain, according to Spanish official sources. Garcia was one of the organizers of a failed protest on the island nation earlier this week.

A government source told AFP, “We confirm that he has arrived with his wife on a tourist visa.”

Garcia is the founder of Archipelago, a Cuban dissident group that has called for demonstrators to wear white to the streets.

On Monday, a planned protest in Havana was prevented after opposition leaders were arrested and security agents crowded the streets to prevent people from gathering.

Garcia’s plans to protest alone in Havana on Sunday were again thwarted by the government, and state security officials prevented him from leaving his home on Monday.

“I’m sure they’ll do everything they can to keep me from going. Of course, they’ll attempt to detain me. They may install surveillance equipment outside my house to prevent me from going “He said this in a recent interview with AFP in Cuba.

Reporters have been unable to reach him as of Wednesday, and he has not commented on social media.

Archipelago organized the protest on Monday after being inspired by extraordinary nationwide spontaneous protests that erupted in July.

The rallies were sparked by rising resentment over economic hardship and demands for “liberty,” but a security crackdown resulted in one death, hundreds of injuries, and 1,270 arrests in a country where public shows of dissent are rare and dangerous.

Garcia, who was born in the eastern city of Holguin, was previously only recognized in the arts world for his plays and television and film scripts.

Since a protest in Havana on November 27, 2020, when hundreds of artists requested more freedom of speech, he has taken on a new position as one of the faces of a new generation critical of the government.

Archipelago, which claims 30,000 members inside and outside Cuba, called on demonstrators to keep fighting until November 27 by wearing white, carrying white roses, making personal videos, and banging pots and pans at night.

In a statement emailed to AFP, it denounced “the extreme militarization of the streets, over 100 activists besieged, arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, repudiation, violence, threats, pressure, and hate speech.”

Daniela Rojo, an Archipelago organizer who had been missing for days, was among those arrested, according to the organization.

