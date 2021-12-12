YouTubers look for closure – and clicks – in cold cases in the United States.

“It’s them!” screamed a scuba diver as he cleaned algae off a submerged car’s registration plate. The apparent remains of two long-missing American teenagers were the latest terrible discoveries for a YouTube sleuth subculture.

A niche of YouTubers who use sonar gear to scour waterways for automobiles tied to US missing persons cases — and the bones they may contain — is one of the platform’s viral hits with billions of views.

That formula was at the heart of this week’s discoveries in a 21-year-old mystery in Tennessee’s southern state, one of a succession of cold cases solved with the revenue produced by the clicks created by these operations’ clips.

Experts say the greater surge in online sleuthing has had a mixed influence, with high-profile misfires and the temptation to create viral content, but the crowd’s input has been important in several key cases.

Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel, two teenagers from Sparta, Tennessee, vanished in April 2000, leaving family and friends hoping they had just walked away to start a new life.

However, Jeremy Sides, a 42-year-old scuba diver whose YouTube channel “Exploring with Nug” specializes on locating missing property and persons, produced a video on December 4 that has received 1.4 million views and appears to have solved the mystery.

“Once I established it was the tag (license plate), it was simply a wave: This is going to be over, they get to go home, their families get answers,” he said of his dive into Tennessee’s Calfkiller River to find the automobile.

Sides had been helpful in seemingly solving a case for the second time in roughly a month, the first being the discovery of a car linked to a lady missing since 2005 in the Tennessee hamlet of Oakridge.

Authorities in Sparta were still determining the identity of the bones discovered by Sides on Friday, but local police said they believed they belonged to the missing youths.

Chaos Divers, another YouTube group, claimed to have found the remains of seven missing persons in the United States over the last two months after an extensive search that saw them travel over 8,000 miles (almost 12,900 kilometers).

The task elicits strong emotions, especially when it comes to breaking the news to families who have been left in the dark about what happened to their sons, spouses, or brothers.

“It’s a horrible, gut-wrenching sensation you never want to experience.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.