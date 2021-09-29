YouTube Takes Action Against Anti-Vaccination Misinformation.

As social media platforms try to combat health misinformation surrounding Covid-19 and other diseases, YouTube announced Wednesday that it would remove videos and some high-profile users who incorrectly suggest that approved vaccines are hazardous.

YouTube has already removed videos that propagate erroneous information regarding coronavirus treatments, including those that make false claims about the Covid-19 vaccination, which has been proven to be safe.

The Google-owned site, on the other hand, stated that its concerns about the proliferation of medical conspiracy theories extended beyond the pandemic.

In a statement, YouTube stated, “We’ve progressively seen incorrect claims regarding the coronavirus vaccines flow over into misinformation about vaccines in general.”

“We’ve reached a point where expanding the work we started with Covid-19 to additional vaccines is more vital than ever.”

A YouTube spokesman claimed that the channels of many “well-known vaccination misinformation spreaders,” including Joseph Mercola and Sherri Tenpenny, as well as a Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. associated channel, would be canceled.

Tenpenny runs a huge operation built on anti-vaccine campaigning, scorn for masks and testing, and doubts that Covid-19 is real, according to an AFP investigation.

A New York Times piece titled “The most influential distributor of coronavirus misinformation online” featured Mercola, a Florida-based osteopathic physician.

In February, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was banned from Instagram for distributing false information regarding Covid-19 and vaccines.

The new policy would include “currently administered vaccines that have been licensed and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO (World Health Organization),” according to YouTube.

It will see YouTube eliminate bogus claims regarding normal immunizations for diseases like measles and Hepatitis B.

These include instances in which vloggers have falsely stated that licensed vaccines do not work or have incorrectly linked them to long-term health problems.

Content that “falsely claims that licensed vaccines cause autism, cancer, or infertility, or that vaccines contain ingredients that may track those who get them” will be removed as well.

“As with any major update, our systems will take time to completely scale up enforcement,” YouTube stated.

Personal testimonials of poor vaccine experiences are still permitted, as long as “the channel does not exhibit a trend of encouraging vaccine hesitancy,” according to the revised standards.

Since last year, YouTube has banned over 130,000 videos for breaking its Covid-19 vaccination restrictions.

The business notified German media on Tuesday that it has blocked Russian state broadcaster RT’s German-language channels for breaking its Covid disinformation policy.

It was stated on YouTube. Brief News from Washington Newsday.