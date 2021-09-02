YouTube Music has reached a milestone of 50 million subscribers.

YouTube’s music streaming service announced on Thursday that it now has over 50 million users, claiming that it is rapidly expanding as it strives to catch up to market leader Spotify.

According to market research firm Midia Research, YouTube Music is trailing rivals Spotify, Amazon, and Apple, but is gaining ground. YouTube is a Google subsidiary.

In a blog post, Midia analyst Mark Mulligan wrote, “Google’s YouTube Music has been the standout story of the music subscription market over the last couple of years, connecting both in many emerging economies and with younger audiences around the globe.”

“According to early indications, YouTube Music is becoming what Spotify was to Millennials half a decade ago for Gen Z.”

According to Midia, Spotify had 32 percent of the global music streaming market in the first quarter of this year, followed by Apple Music (16%) and Amazon (13%).

According to Midia, YouTube Music accounted for 8% of the market, trailing China-based Tencent’s 13%.

In a message to subscribers, YouTube worldwide head of music Lyor Cohen said, “We’re seeing amazing growth in countries like Korea, India, Japan, Russia, and Brazil, where music is a top passion.”

“YouTube Music and Premium’s distinctive offers are resonating in both existing and growing music markets.”

According to Midia, the total number of streaming music service customers increased by more than 19 million to 487 million in the first quarter of this year.

According to Mulligan, YouTube Music was the fastest-growing music streaming service last year, with a 60 percent increase in members.

In the letter, Cohen stated, “We’re in our own lane – there’s no other site where fans can obtain uninterrupted access to the greatest and most diversified archive of music, artists, and culture.”

“We’re making it simple for music fans to delve deep and get what they’re looking for.”

YouTube announced in June that it had paid the music business more than $4 billion in the previous year.

