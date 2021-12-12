Young Arabs are flocking to fintech as saving and investing become more popular.

Due to a lack of savings and investing culture in the Middle East, many young Arabs are resorting to online banking services to keep track of their spending and budget.

Mayar Akrameh’s financial advice when she was growing up in Lebanon was simple: work long, work hard, and aim for a high-paying profession.

Now, the 29-year-old management consultant is one of an increasing number of young Arabs who are using financial technology, or “fintech,” to assist them in saving and investing, a habit that is generally overlooked in the Middle East.

“We’re taught that you’re excellent if you’re working and making enough money, even if you despise your job,” she told AFP. “Or they think we’re good,” says the narrator. Akrameh went to the UAE in 2019 at the outset of Lebanon’s financial crisis, which saw the local currency plummet to all-time lows and many people refused free access to their funds due to tight banking controls.

Many people have turned to internet banking and financial instruments as a result of the region’s economic instability, which has been compounded by the coronavirus outbreak.

When Akrameh first started earning money, she had no idea how to invest or save money. Now she uses an app to keep track of her spending.

She explained, “It’s not only about retiring; it’s about living better, having dreams, having time to breathe and contemplate.”

In a 2019 analysis, S&P Global stated that data revealed Gulf Arab countries to be the most suitable for fintech adoption, with demand and client preference for digital banking being the main drivers.

According to the Milken Institute research tank, the fintech sector in the Middle East is already developing.

By 2022, it expects 465 companies to have funded more than $2 billion, compared to 30 fintech companies that raised roughly $80 million in 2017.

Many Middle Eastern and North African countries rank among the lowest for long-term savings and investors, while having some of the world’s youngest populations and worst unemployment rates.

According to the World Bank’s 2016 “Saving for Old Age” report, only 7% of adults in the area save for retirement, the lowest rate among worldwide countries.

“Arabs, we walked the truly difficult way to wealth,” said Mark Chahwan, CEO of Sarwa, an automated financial advising firm based in Dubai.

“We believe that our income, not our money, will make us wealthy,” he told AFP.

The majority of oil-rich Gulf Arab states, notably top crude producer Saudi Arabia, have long provided government-sponsored pensions to their residents.

Saudi officials, on the other hand. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.