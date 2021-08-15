You Gotta Insta, Even In The Rarefied World Of French Cuisine.

In the realm of French gastronomy, it was a shock.

Jean Imbert, best known for winning a reality TV show and rubbing elbows with celebrities, has taken the position of Alain Ducasse, the world’s most renowned chef, at one of Paris’ finest restaurants.

The news that Imbert, 40, would be taking over the prestigious Plaza Athenee was met with considerable harrumphing and pursing of lips among the fusty corners of the French culinary world when it was announced in June.

One “expert des grands tables” told Challenges magazine, “It’s like hiring a rockstar to perform at the Opera de Paris.”

It comes as no surprise to many of France’s best chefs.

“A chef who stays in the kitchen, isn’t ‘Instagrammable,’ and doesn’t reach out to the public is out of the race. Restaurants can’t exist if they don’t get their name out there. “There are so many of us,” said Christian Le Squer, head chef of the three-Michelin-star Le Cinq at the George V hotel in Paris.

Le Squer, 58, received this lesson from the best: he was assigned to train Imbert during his win on Top Chef, the wildly popular television show, in 2012.

He shared trade secrets with him, and Imbert returned the favor by assisting Le Squer in setting up his Instagram account.

“He may not have found his audience on Instagram,” claimed Le Squer, despite the fact that Ducasse had more Michelin stars than anybody else in the world.

Top Chef, more than social media, has altered the game’s regulations.

The show, which began in the United States and was first broadcast in France in 2010, pits professional cooks against one another in a knockout tournament.

For cooks, it’s become more than just a fun side dish – it’s become “a trampoline to success,” according to chef Mory Sacko, who participated last year.

He leveraged the attention to help start his restaurant MoSuke, which serves Francophone African cuisine in the heart of Paris, and now hosts his own television show.

Chefs used to make a reputation for themselves in the field by winning professional contests and titles like “greatest craftsman of France,” according to Le Squer.

“Now it’s a TV trial,” he added.

Helene Darroze, a Michelin-starred chef, has also become a household figure as a result of her frequent appearances on Top Chef.

“The competition continues to draw a growing number of extremely outstanding young people,” she told AFP.

“I’m astounded – they’re all represented by an agent.” She continued, “I’ve never had an agent in my life.”

Darroze, on the other hand, notices this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.