Yorkshire has been barred from hosting England matches as a result of the racism row that has engulfed Vaughan.

Yorkshire were barred from hosting international matches on Thursday after the England and Wales Cricket Board slammed them for their “wholly unacceptable” handling of a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq, with ex-England captain Michael Vaughan later denying allegations that he abused his one-time team-mate.

Rafiq, 30, said that during his employment with Yorkshire, the English county failed to effectively deal with his complaints of racism.

In a report commissioned by the club into his complaints of racial abuse, Yorkshire gave the Pakistan-born off-spinner “deep and unreserved apologies” in September.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, said last week that they would take no disciplinary action against any of their employees, provoking a barrage of criticism and the withdrawal of sponsors such as Nike.

The ECB has now deprived Headingley, Yorkshire’s headquarters in Leeds, of the right to host a Test match between England and New Zealand in June 2022, as well as a one-day international against South Africa in July, citing the incident as “abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its ideals.”

“Yorkshire County Cricket Club) has been suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member, and first-class county,” said a board statement, a move that could cost the club millions in lost revenue.

Even though it has been four years since the Zimbabwe-born batter last played international cricket, the ECB announced that Gary Ballance, who admitted using a racial slur against Rafiq during their time together at Yorkshire, would be “suspended indefinitely” from England selection pending an investigation into his conduct.

Vaughan wrote in his Daily Telegraph column late Thursday that the article claims he warned a group of Asian players, including Rafiq, before a match against Nottinghamshire in 2009: “There are too many of you guys, we need to do something about it.”

Vaughan is a young man who has a lot of potential “”I fully and categorically deny that I ever spoke those comments,” Rafiq stated, adding that Yorkshire “had dealt with this poorly.”

I’ll battle until the bitter end to show that I’m not that person.”

Rafiq has previously stated that the controversy stemmed from “institutional racism and abysmal failings by various leaders at Yorkshire” as well as in the wider game.

Rafiq wrote on Twitter, “The sport I love and my club sorely need reform and cultural change.”

The row has drew the attention of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has stepped up his rhetoric through his spokesman.