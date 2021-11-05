Yorkshire has been barred from hosting England games as a result of the racism row that has engulfed Vaughan.

Yorkshire were barred from hosting international matches after the England and Wales Cricket Board harshly criticized their handling of a racist row involving Azeem Rafiq, with ex-England captain Michael Vaughan later disputing charges that he had mistreated his former teammate.

Rafiq, 30, has accused Yorkshire of failing to effectively deal with his racism charges while playing for the English county.

Yorkshire issued “deep and unreserved apologies” to the Pakistan-born off-spinner in a report commissioned by the club in September.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, said last week that they will take no disciplinary action against any of their employees, triggering a barrage of criticism and forcing sponsors such as Nike to abandon the club.

The ECB labeled Yorkshire’s handling of the situation “wholly unacceptable” and the problem “abhorrent” in an escalation on Thursday.

They took away the right to host a Test match between England and New Zealand in June 2022, as well as a one-day international with South Africa in July, at Headingley, Yorkshire’s headquarters in Leeds.

“Until it has clearly proved that it can achieve the requirements expected of an international venue, ECB member, and first-class county,” the ECB said.

The ECB announced that Gary Ballance, who confessed using a racist insult at Rafiq during their time at Yorkshire, will be “indefinitely suspended” from England selection pending an investigation.

The Zimbabwe-born batsman hasn’t played international cricket in four years.

Rafiq said he needed “time to ponder” on the ECB’s intervention, as well as “systemic racism and utter failings by multiple leaders at Yorkshire” and in the game as a whole.

He wrote on Twitter, “The sport I love and my club sorely need reform and cultural transformation.”

There was more controversy when, according to a study commissioned by Yorkshire, Vaughan told a group of Asian players, including Rafiq, before a match against Nottinghamshire in 2009: “Too many of you bunch, we need to do something about it.”

Vaughan wrote in the newspaper, “I absolutely and categorically deny that I ever said those remarks.”

“I’ll battle to the bitter end to prove that I’m not that person.”

Yorkshire might lose millions of pounds as a result of the “extraordinary measure,” according to ECB chief executive Tom Harrison, who said the “extremely severe financial ramifications” of the “unprecedented action.”

"However, the ramifications for the overall game are far more significant than financial right now," he added. "We'll do it."