Yemen’s currency crisis exacerbates the country’s war-torn situation.

In addition to a seven-year military confrontation, Yemen’s government and Huthi rebels are fighting on another front: a currency war that has widened the riyal’s value gap.

Both the government and the Huthis, who are backed by Iran, used the identical currencies until late 2019, when the rebels stopped new banknotes issued in government-run Aden owing to inflation concerns.

The riyal’s value has since plummeted to about 1,000 to the dollar in government territories, while it has remained relatively steady around 600 in Huthi-controlled zones due to the ensuing discrepancy in money supply.

The disparity has left citizens and companies in both government and rebel-controlled zones out of pocket, but mainly those in the former, given the latter’s rapid inflation.

This internal currency rate has complicated trade and allowed profiteers to manipulate it, to the cost of the majority of people in a country on the verge of famine.

Amal Nasser, an economist at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, said, “Right now, we have… an exchange rate of the same currency within the country.” “From an economic standpoint, this is strange.”

The disparity between the two currency values, according to Nasser, other specialists, and ordinary Yemenis, caused greater transfer expenses between the two zones.

Yemen is divided between the largely Huthi-controlled north and the internationally recognized government in the south, which relocated the central bank to Aden after the militants captured Sanaa in 2014.

The war has pushed the country, which has traditionally been the poorest on the Arabian Peninsula, to the verge of hunger and economic collapse, with most schools, factories, hospitals, and businesses destroyed or closed as a result of the conflict.

As the riyal fell to new lows in government areas in recent weeks, the central bank promised to remove a series of banknotes that had accumulated in the country since the Huthi ban in late 2019.

The central bank in Aden was taken off guard since it had expected the new notes to circulate evenly across both zones over time, but the government zone’s concentration of supply fanned inflation and fueled the exchange rate disparity.

The administration introduced a stockpile of what it claims are old bills this month, attracting the wrath of rebels who accused the government of minting fresh, “counterfeit” money.

Civilians were also given guidance to detect the so-called “fakes” by rebel authorities, which experts claimed would be difficult for the common citizen to perform.

“Obviously, this new infusion of cash will have an impact on the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.