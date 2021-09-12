Yemen: A Seven-Year Conflict With No End in Sight

Since Huthi rebels took Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, in September 2014, a war has erupted, plunging the already destitute country into the world’s greatest humanitarian disaster.

Despite diplomatic efforts to bring the battle between Iran-allied rebels and the Saudi-backed government to a halt, millions of people are on the verge of starvation.

Here are some of the most important questions and answers about Yemen’s war.

According to analysts, the balance of power has shifted in favor of the Huthi rebels over the Saudi-led military alliance.

Since March 2015, Riyadh has led the coalition on behalf of Yemen’s government, and its air attacks have helped loyalists recapture southern territory from the rebels, who hold much of the north and significant swaths of the west.

The Huthis, on the other hand, look to be stronger than ever, launching punishing strikes on government forces as well as Saudi Arabian sites with an endless supply of ballistic missiles and drones.

According to Maged al-Madhaji of the Sanaa Center think-tank, “we are witnessing a huge shift in the balance of power after seven years, with the (anti-Huthi) camp fractured due to the state’s political leadership.”

The rebels rule with an iron grip in the regions they control, while disagreements abound among members of the anti-Huthi camp, which includes the government, which is unable to deliver basic public services, and southern separatists demanding a stronger political role.

Despite suffering huge losses in recent months, the Huthis are resuming their assault on Marib, the government’s last stronghold in the north.

In February, the rebels intensified their drive for Marib, which resulted in hundreds of deaths on both sides. Taking control of the oil-rich province’s capital would improve their negotiating position in UN peace talks.

A lot has changed in the last seven years, according to Peter Salisbury, an analyst at the International Crisis Group.

“The Huthis have evolved from a relatively confined rebel organization to de facto rulers who (control) the capital and a territory with a population of more than 20 million people,” he said.

Between 2004 and 2010, the Huthis fought six conflicts against Yemen’s then-government, as well as cross-border clashes with Saudi Arabia in 2009 and 2010.

“As long as there is a battle for Marib, there will be fighting in most of the country, as well as heightened tension and aggravation of the situation,” Madhaji stated.

Hans Grundberg, the UN's new envoy for Yemen, is a Swedish diplomat.