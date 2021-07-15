Yellen says she isn’t sure. Under the terms of the global tax treaty, Amazon would be required to pay.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she is “not sure” if Amazon will be required to pay under a global minimum tax that she is lobbying countries to adopt, including her own.

The historic agreement establishing a minimum corporation rate of 15% is intended to put an end to big multinationals looking for low-tax nations to record their profits rather than paying taxes where they do business.

The idea also allows governments to tax a portion of the revenues of the world’s most prosperous countries, regardless of where they are located. However, this would only apply to huge worldwide corporations with profit margins over 10%.

“It depends on whether or not they would achieve the level of profitability, and I am not positive of that,” Yellen said in an interview with CNBC when asked if Washington would be able to charge taxes on Amazon under the pact.

Despite its massive presence and market valuation of more than $1 trillion, Amazon’s profit margin was only 6.3 percent last year.

Amazon has been the target of unilateral tariffs levied by nations such as France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, which have exploited optimization deals to reduce their tax bills.

These will vanish once a global agreement is in place, and the corporation has indicated that it approves of the transaction.

More than 130 nations have already agreed to international tax reforms, and the G20 — the world’s 19 largest economies plus the European Union – supported the accord on Saturday.