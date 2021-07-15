Yellen predicts ‘a few more months’ of high inflation in the United States.

Inflation in the United States will continue high for months, but will finally fall, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The remarks come after Labor Department data released earlier this week revealed record-breaking increases in consumer and wholesale prices, reigniting debate over whether government stimulus and the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies are allowing the US economy to run too hot as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I believe we will have several more months of rapid inflation, so this is not a one-month phenomenon,” Yellen said during a CNBC interview.

In the medium run, she expects price hikes to return to “normal levels.”

“It’s critical that we keep a close eye on it, but I believe this is something that will eventually settle down,” she said.

The producer price index grew 7.3 percent in the 12 months ending in June, the highest annual increase since the Labor Department began measuring it more than a decade ago, according to the Labor Department.

The day before, the government said that the consumer price index rose an unadjusted 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in June, the highest rate since August 2008.

Both are considered as outcomes of the economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which compelled firms to close or restrict operations in 2020.

Housing prices have also risen in recent months as a result of strong demand supported by low mortgage rates and limited supply, but Yellen believes they are unlikely to herald an impending crisis.

“I don’t think we’re seeing the same types of dangers now as we were in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis,” she said.

“It’s a distinct issue, but I’m concerned about affordability and the constraints that increasing house costs would put on first-time homeowners and low-income families.”