Yellen claims that the White House’s spending plans will not cause inflation.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the White House’s infrastructure and social services spending plans will not lead to inflation in the United States.

President Joe Biden’s plans to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure upgrades and $1.75 trillion on education, health, children, and clean energy are central to his program, but they come as the world’s largest economy grapples with rising prices.

The ideas are awaiting enactment in a Democratic-controlled Congress that is split on how to pay for the Build Back Better social services proposal and what to include in it, with some members concerned that it may raise inflation.

In an interview with CNBC from Rome, where G20 leaders are meeting, Yellen said, “I don’t think these investments would drive up inflation.”

She claimed that the proposals’ costs would be offset entirely by higher taxes on the wealthy and companies, as well as better tax enforcement, and that they would benefit families by cutting health-care and child-care expenditures.

“Infrastructure and Build Back Better spending is little in comparison to the economy in any given year, but it is spread out across ten years. And, as I have stated, it will improve the economy’s growth potential “she stated

As the economy recovers from the Covid-19 crisis, boosted by vaccines against the virus, prices have risen across the United States this year.

Inflation jumped 4.4 percent in September compared to the same month in 2020, the largest increase since January 1991, according to the Commerce Department.

The surge has been attributed to strong demand, labor shortages, rising global energy prices, and supply chain snarls that have interrupted production.

Republicans claim that Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package adopted in March played a part, and that the Build Back Better proposal would exacerbate the problem.

“I expect that price increases will moderate, and I anticipate that we’ll see lower monthly inflation rates by the second half of the year,” Yellen said in a separate interview with CNN on Friday, predicting annual inflation closer to 2%.

