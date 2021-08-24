XREX, a tradetech company, has raised $17 million to use blockchain to drive financial inclusion.

In a Pre-A fund round, the fintech business raised $17 million. Early investors included CBID Capital, Metaplanet Holdings, AppWorks, Black Marble, New Economy Ventures, and Seraph Group. Skype’s late creator Toivo Annus and the Taiwan government’s National Development Fund also backed the startup.

Trade flows are being reshaped quicker than trade rules and policy can adjust. Emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI, and the Internet of Things have the potential to improve global trade efficiency and inclusivity by allowing a larger number of small and medium companies (SMEs) to benefit and decreasing the economic gap between developed and developing countries. XREX, a Taiwan-based TradeTech firm, is using blockchain as one of the technologies it is employing to address dollar liquidity shortages in emerging countries and assist cross-border SMEs compete on an equal footing.

XREX recently completed a $17 million funding round led by investment giant CDIB Capital Group, with participation from SBI Investment Global Founders Capital, ThreeD Capital, E.Sun Venture Capital Systex Corporation, Metaplanet Holdings, AppWorks, Black Marble, New Economy Ventures, and Seraph Group, according to a press release issued on Monday.

If the $7 million seed round held in 2019 is included, the total amount of investments totaled approximately $24 million. The round was backed by the Taiwan government’s National Development Fund and many venture capital firms and renowned investors, including AppWorks, Skype’s late cofounder Toivo Annus, Metaplanet Holdings, Black Marble, CDIB, WI Harper, and BitoEx.

AppWorks has been behind some of Asia’s most successful crowdfunding projects. It launched a $150 million fundraising round in August to invest in Taiwan’s and Southeast Asia’s most promising entrepreneurs. Joseph Chan, a Partner at AppWorks and a member of the XREX board of directors, had this to say about the investment:

“Since graduating from our AW#17 accelerator batch in 2018, XREX has showed above-average growth. We’re ecstatic to be able to support them once more. This financing will help XREX combine their unrivaled cybersecurity experience with cutting-edge compliance technology to build a safer and cleaner ecosystem for crypto-enabled retailers, digital asset owners, and entrepreneurs.”

As part of its global endeavor to advance financial inclusion in emerging economies, XREX wants to utilize the money to extend its fiat currency portfolio, gain further licenses, and form relationships with more financial institutions, security providers, and digital wallets. The startup, which was founded in 2018, provides Software-as-a-Service to enable merchants in developing nations speed up international transactions (SaaS). Brief News from Washington Newsday.