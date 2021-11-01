XPeng and Li Auto, Tesla’s Chinese competitors, succeed where Nio fails.

XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) exhibited considerable growth for the month, while Nio (NIO) struggled owing to supply chain difficulties, as Tesla’s rivals in China published their October delivery numbers on Monday to some fanfare and disappointment.

XPeng reported a successful month with over 10,000 units supplied, noting a 233 percent year-over-year rise and the second month in a row that it exceeded 10,000 units despite a semiconductor chip scarcity.

XPeng delivered 6,044 P7 sedans, an increase of 187 percent year over year, and 3,657 G3 and G3i SUVs, a new high for the electric automaker. The P5 sedan, which debuted in September and has a “solid order backlog,” according to XPeng, has delivered 437 vehicles. In the first half of the year, deliveries totaled 66,542, rising 289 percent over the same period the previous year.

Li Auto had a good month as well, with a 107.2 percent rise in vehicle deliveries for the month of October.

Li claimed it shipped 7,649 Li Ones last month and 62,919 devices overall this year. The company has supplied 96,516 Li One automobiles in total.

Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto, stated in a statement, “It took us 708 days to attain the production milestone of 100,000 Li Ones.”

While Li and Xpeng had a good month in October, Nio had some difficulties and saw a 27.5 percent drop in deliveries year over year.

In October, the Chinese automaker delivered 3,667 vehicles, citing “significantly reduced production volume as a result of the restructuring and upgrades of manufacturing lines and the preparation of the introduction of new products from Sept. 28 to Oct. 15, as well as certain supply chain volatilities.”

Nio resumed production of the ES8 towards the end of October, delivering 218 units for the month. Another 2,528 ES6 SUVs were supplied, as well as 912 coup EC6 SUVs. The total number of delivery was 145,703 in total.

Despite certain difficulties, Nio said that new orders achieved another “all-time high” in the month, owing to rising client demand.

At 10:54 a.m. ET on Monday, Xpeng shares were trading at $48.04, up $1.40 or 3.01 percent, while Li Auto shares were trading at $32.86, up 23 cents or 0.70 percent. At the same time, Nio’s stock was trading at $40.03, up 62 cents or 1.56 percent.