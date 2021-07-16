Xiaomi is the runner-up in the booming smartphone market, according to a survey.

According to a new survey, Xiaomi has surpassed Apple as the number two worldwide smartphone producer in a hot market with users coming from lockdowns.

According to a Canalys poll of second-quarter sales released Thursday, global smartphone sales increased by 12%, with Samsung keeping the top spot with a 19% market share.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi ascended to second place for the first time ever, with a 17 percent share, as sales increased by 83 percent.

After receiving a boost from last year’s new models, Apple fell to third place with iPhone sales up just one percent.

“Xiaomi is rapidly expanding its global business,” said Canalys research manager Ben Stanton, noting 300 percent growth in Latin America, 150 percent growth in Africa, and 50 percent growth in Western Europe.

“And it evolves as it increases. It is now transitioning from a challenger to an incumbent business model… However, it is still mostly geared toward the general market, with an average selling price of roughly 40% and 75% less than Samsung and Apple, respectively.”

According to Canalys preliminary estimates, Chinese manufacturers Oppo and Vivo ranked fourth and fifth in the worldwide market, respectively, with roughly 10% of the market.

According to Canalys, while the world economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, the smartphone market is continuing to grow, boosting overall consumer expenditure.

Xiaomi was just taken off a US blacklist of Chinese companies facing sanctions due to national security concerns.