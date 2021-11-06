Xavi, a Barcelona legend, has confirmed his return as coach.

Xavi Hernandez’s return as coach was confirmed by Barcelona on Saturday, with the renowned midfielder due to return to the city this weekend to begin his new post.

After 767 appearances with the Catalan club, which included winning eight La Liga crowns and four Champions Leagues, the Spaniard moved to Al Sadd in 2015.

“It’s time for you to return home. Xavi, thank you for coming “Barca sent out a tweet. “It wasn’t farewell; it was see you later,” it said, alongside a video montage of the player’s 2015 departure.

Barcelona announced in a statement that it has agreed an agreement with Xavi to serve as first-team coach for the remainder of this season and two more seasons.

“It is believed that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend, and that his presentation as the next FC Barcelona first team coach will take place in a public event at Camp Nou on Monday, November 8,” the statement added.

On Friday, Barcelona’s bid to appoint Xavi as coach was stalled due to his Al Sadd release clause, with Xavi and Barca considering sharing the cash to complete the agreement.

Al Sadd claimed that Barca had agreed to pay the provision in Xavi’s contract, which is thought to be worth roughly 5 million euros ($5.8 million), although Barcelona’s statement provided no specifics about the arrangement.