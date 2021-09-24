WPP, a British advertising conglomerate, will pay $19 million to settle US bribery charges.

The American securities regulator stated Friday that WPP, the British advertising behemoth, will pay $19 million to settle charges brought by the US over claims of bribery in India and other emerging nations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) claimed in a news release that WPP pursued a “aggressive commercial growth strategy” that caused executives to frequently overlook or fail to respond to warning indicators of corruption as it purchased holdings in local agencies in “high-risk areas.”

Despite seven anonymous complaints, a subsidiary in India continued to bribe government officials, according to the SEC, which also noted “other schemes and internal accounting control issues relating to WPP’s subsidiaries in China, Brazil, and Peru.”

The decision covers the period from 2013 to 2018 and accuses WPP of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The SEC stated that WPP agreed to the financial penalties as well as a cease-and-desist order, while the corporation did not admit or deny the allegations.

WPP’s new leadership has put in place robust new compliance systems and controls, fundamentally modified its approach to acquisitions, cooperated completely with the Commission, and terminated those implicated in misconduct, as the Commission’s ruling recognizes, according to WPP.