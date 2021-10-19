Wounds from the ETA’s armed struggle in Spain persist a decade later.

The northern Spanish area is still striving to turn the page on decades of murder a decade after the Basque separatist group ETA renounced the use of armed.

Three masked ETA officials claimed in a video published on October 20, 2011, that the group, which the European Union has designated as a terrorist organization, “has determined the definitive termination of its armed operations.”

“Now is the moment to look to the future with optimism. It’s also time to act with responsibility and courage,” they said at the end of the film, raising their hands in the air.

The announcement put an end to the last armed insurrection in Western Europe.

“We have progressed after ten years…but there are still wounds that have not healed,” regional leader Inigo Urkullo of the moderate Basque nationalist PNV said in an editorial piece published Sunday.

ETA is suspected of killing around 850 people in its campaign for an independent Basque nation in northern Spain and southwest France. It was founded in 1959 at the height of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, which oppressed Basque culture and language.

According to political scientist Rafael Leonisio Calvo, author of a book about ETA, the decision to lay down its arms was a “significant turning point” for the Basque separatist movement.

“It was unexpected, especially given it was a unilateral declaration with no trade-offs…but it was the culmination of a protracted process,” he told AFP.

ETA leaders and the Spanish government undertook secret conversations through intermediaries many weeks before the declaration.

According to Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, one of ETA’s senior leaders, Josu Urrutikoetxea, the framework for the negotiations was established with Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister at the time.

The talks culminated in an international peace summit in the seaside Basque city of San Sebastian in October 2011, during which ETA was urged to abandon its violent struggle in order to “promote reconciliation.”

ETA was severely weakened at the time due to the arrests of its key commanders and the seizure of its weapons.

According to Eguzki Urteaga, a sociologist at the University of the Basque Country, the group was also being pressured by its political branch, which was under pressure from Basque public opinion, to “alter its tactics” and stop using violence.

“ETA benefited from a type of aura among a portion of the populace that was opposed to the regime during the Franco era,” he told AFP.

“However, after 1995, when ETA was formed, opposition to armed resistance continued to rise. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.