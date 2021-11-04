World stocks rise ahead of the BoE due to the Fed’s tapering plan.

Global stock markets rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said that it would begin tapering its pandemic-aid program this month.

London equities also advanced ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate announcement at 1200 GMT, with experts forecasting a close call on whether or not to raise borrowing costs despite rising inflation.

The dollar was trading in a range, while the pound was fluctuating.

Traders are anticipating a production gathering of OPEC and other significant producers, which might help oil recover from recent losses.

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would begin decreasing its monthly quantitative easing (QE) stimulus purchases by $10 billion for Treasury bonds and $5 billion for mortgage-backed securities.

The news fueled yet another record-breaking run on Wall Street, as well as strong gains in Asia.

As the world’s largest economy continues to rebound, the US central bank said it would be careful in raising interest rates, arguing once again that rising inflation was only temporary.

“This QE tapering has been very effectively communicated and no one has been startled,” Jens Magnusson, SEB’s senior economist, told AFP.

“There was concern that the $15 billion monthly cut could have been $20 billion or $25 billion, and that a more hawkish rate message could have been sent.”

“As it turned out, everything went according to plan with no unpleasant surprises, and that’s sometimes all it takes for stock markets to be happy.”

The news put an end to months of debate about the bank’s plans for the bond-buying program, as well as markets’ fears that policymakers were waiting too long to respond to skyrocketing inflation.

Following rate hikes in other nations, including Canada and South Korea, the Fed is the latest central bank to abandon its emergency measures.

It also marks the Fed the second central bank to start reversing measures put in place at the start of the recession that were critical to the global recovery and an 18-month equities rise to multi-year or record highs.

At the same time, global consumer prices have risen as a result of supply bottlenecks and shortages, leading criticism that the Fed and other central banks have become unduly complacent about inflation threats.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England will announce its latest rate decision at 12:00 on Thursday, amid speculation of a rate hike to combat rising inflation, as well as the possibility of tapering its support.

As the UK annual, the bank may raise borrowing prices from a record-low 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent.