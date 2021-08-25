Working at Amazon Comes With a Bonus? Take a look at the latest incentive offered by the retail giant to entice new UK employees.

Amazon is offering new hires in the United Kingdom a $1,380 incentive (1,000 British pounds) in an effort to lure new employees at a time when the country is experiencing labor shortages.

The bonus comes as more businesses struggle to retain employees in the face of a massive supply chain problem caused by labor and transportation disruptions. The stock inventories of major shops are at their lowest point since 1983.

“We might see this going on for a lot longer than people think. Skills shortages could last for years, according to Andrew Sentance, a former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee. “The impact of Brexit on our ability to attract workers from the EU is not going away quickly, and the process of training was quite significantly disrupted by the pandemic when people were not working and furloughed,” he said.

The incentive will be available through September 18th, and new employees will receive a sign-on bonus right away.

According to Indeed, the e-commerce behemoth also stated that personnel are “urgently needed.”

Amazon claims that it is hiring for “immediate starts with no experience required,” and that workers will be paid more than $15 per hour, with overtime pay reaching more than $30 per hour.