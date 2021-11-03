Workers at John Deere reject a second proposal and continue their strike.

After a second effort at a solution failed, John Deere workers voted 55 percent to 45 percent in favor of staying on strike. The number of striking John Deere employees has risen to 10,000.

After the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union of John Deere rejected an earlier proposal, the agriculture and construction equipment manufacturer had strikes at 14 facilities starting on October 14. The number of striking facilities in Illinois, Iowa, and Kansas has been reduced to 12 following the most recent vote, with members in Atlanta and Denver voting in favor of the newest plan.

“While we debate next moves with the company, the strike against John Deere and Company will continue.” In a statement, the union added, “Pickets will continue…”

“Through the agreements reached with the UAW, John Deere would have invested an additional $3.5 billion in our employees, and by extension, our communities, to significantly enhance wages and benefits that were already the best and most comprehensive in our industries,” said Marc A. Howze, Group President, Lifecycle Solutions and Chief Administrative Officer for Deere, in response to the deal’s rejection.

The rejected plan was for a six-year contract that contained a 10% wage hike in the first year, followed by 3 percent to 5% raises in the following years. Wages would change to keep pace with inflation by adjusting for cost of living. It also offered a $8,500 signing bonus if the contract was ratified.

According to the Des Moine Register, workers are demanding more because Deere continues to make record profits. They specifically seek an end to the company’s 1997 two-tier compensation system, which gives new staff less health and pension benefits.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the UAW has a $790 million strike fund, which allows them to offer healthcare and $275 in weekly strike compensation to workers. Workers will continue to strike until they reach a better deal, despite the union’s efforts to negotiate an agreement.