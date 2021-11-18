Workers at John Deere, a tractor manufacturer in the United States, have ended their strike.

Workers at John Deere, a US farm machinery manufacturer, called off a nationwide walkout last month after negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with management that included a wage increase, according to the United Auto Workers union.

The UAW announced in a statement that the strikers will return to work on Thursday morning.

On October 14, 10,000 employees from 14 factories went on strike in protest of new terms negotiated with the company’s management.

Given the company’s $1.7 billion profit in the most recent quarter, workers grumbled that suggested wage increases were insufficient.

On Wednesday, 61 percent of UAW members voted in favor of the new six-year collective bargaining agreement, while 39 percent voted against it, according to the union.

The pact includes “an $8,500 signing bonus; a 20 percent increase in salaries throughout the life of the contract, including a 10% increase this year,” increased retirement options, and better performance benefits, according to the UAW.

“Our members’ courageous willingness to strike in order to achieve a better standard of living and a more secure retirement culminated in a pioneering contract that sets a new standard for workers not only inside the UAW but across the country,” said Chuck Browning, vice president of the union.

Employees fatigued from working long hours during the coronavirus outbreak or disgruntled that managers are not sharing sometimes massive profits have struck or threatened to strike at a number of other prominent corporations recently, including cereal giant Kellogg.