Workers at Frito-Lay congratulate themselves on a successful strike, saying, “We Definitely Have Leverage Right Now.”

Workers at a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, voted to approve a contract that will improve their pay and offer them more time off, ending a walkout that had lasted nearly three weeks over grievances that had persisted for years.

Workers were in a strong position heading into the negotiations, with employers trying to fill vacant positions in the aftermath of the pandemic and job postings at their highest level since 2000.

More than 800 workers went on strike earlier this month to protest lengthy hours and poor working conditions. Employees were “made to work seven days a week, up to 12 hours per shift,” according to the International President of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union, who said they had been required to work “double and triple shifts.”

On Friday, KCUR reported that the union had voted to accept the company’s newest offer. Employees ratified a two-year deal that will provide them 4% raises over the next two years and a guaranteed day off each week.

Additionally, the corporation committed to remove “squeeze shifts” and give “extra opportunities for the union to have input into staffing and overtime.”

In a statement, Frito-Lay said, “We believe our approach to resolving this strikes reflects how we listen to our employees, and when concerns are presented, they are taken seriously and resolved.” “In the future, we hope to expand on what we have already accomplished together, based on mutual trust and respect.”

Other companies were attempting to recruit staff at the Frito-Lay plant, according to Brad Wiese, a worker at the plant.

“We absolutely have leverage right now,” Chris Ware, a nearly 20-year veteran at the company, told KCUR.

Cherie Renfro, a Frito-Lay employee, wrote in an op-ed in the Topeka Capital Journal earlier this month that the “storm” at the firm “had been boiling for years.”

Renfro said that the firm issued lump sum payments instead of raises, cut new hire pay, and “supported an iron-fisted administration that has produced a poisonous work environment.”

She also said that her working conditions were deplorable. “You had us relocate a coworker’s body and replace it with another coworker after he collapsed and died. This is a condensed version of the information.