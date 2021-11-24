Women in Mexico are fighting for the right to self-defense.

Roxana Ruiz is seeking to prove her innocence in a case taken up by campaigners arguing for the right to self-defense. She was imprisoned for killing the guy she claims raped her.

“My only crime was defending myself against the man who raped me,” Ruiz, 21, wrote from a prison in Mexico City where she has been held since May.

In a country experiencing a femicide problem, rights groups will use Thursday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women to argue that lawful self-defense is not a crime.

Ruiz claimed that her assailant was a male who insisted on escorting her home after she went out for a beer with a friend, according to a letter distributed by campaigners.

He begged to stay the night after arriving and explaining that he lived a long distance away.

The man sexually attacked her, beat her, and threatened to kill her while she was sleeping, before she suffocated him in self-defense, she wrote.

“I was terrified,” she admitted.

Ruiz said, “I didn’t want him to injure anyone else.”

“I’ve started to think that the laws and society are unjust,” she wrote after reflecting on her time in prison.

“Perhaps I should have just let my assailant have his way and left me dead or injured,” she added.

According to official numbers, Mexico recorded 736 occurrences of femicide between January and September, compared to 975 cases in the entire previous year.

Despite the obvious dangers, Ruiz will have a difficult time proving that she acted in self-defense because no forensic evidence was obtained from the incident.

Abigail Escalante, her lawyer, claims that the authorities failed to follow fundamental procedures such as a gynecological examination.

“Why does a woman who has been the victim of a crime have to prove that she is a victim?” Escalante inquired.

Feminist groups have protested the case, claiming that males who kill women should not be punished.

Protesters hoisted posters stating “self-defense is not a crime” and “the state is an accomplice of femicide” outside the jail where Ruiz is being kept.

Ana Ruiz, her mother, attended the rally to demand that her daughter be released.

“He intended to both kill and rape her. He had threatened to kill her, and she had fought back “she stated

Yakiri Rubio, now 28, was charged with murder and sentenced to 18 months in prison after fatally wounding the man who sexually attacked her.

Rubio was found not guilty when her lawyer, Ana Suarez, proved it.